PlayStation Now Drops in Price, Adds Several AAA Titles - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it has dropped the price of the PlayStation Now service and has added a handful of AAA titles to the service.

Read the details below:

Starting today, PlayStation Now, which is available on PlayStation 4 and PC, will be offered at the following prices, keeping in line with pricing for other entertainment streaming services. Current customers will see this price change in their next billing cycle.

United States: $9.99 – monthly / $24.99 – quarterly / $59.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

Europe: €9.99 – monthly / €24.99 – quarterly / €59.99 – yearly (from €14.99/ (N/A) / €99.99)

United Kingdom: £8.99 – monthly / £22.99 – quarterly / £49.99 – yearly (from £12.99/ (N/A) / £84.99)

Japan: ¥1,180 – monthly / ¥2,980 – quarterly / ¥6,980 – yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900/ (N/A))

PlayStation Now will also expand on the industry’s largest games library for a console subscription service, with additional blockbuster content available for a limited window. These games can be streamed on a PlayStation 4 or PC, or downloaded to a PlayStation 4 . The new content is among the most-played and highly acclaimed games on the PlayStation 4, and will be added on a monthly basis. Launching today are:

God of War – From Santa Monica Studio, God of War won numerous 2018 “Game of the Year” honors worldwide.

Grand Theft Auto V – From Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling title of the current generation.

inFAMOUS: Second Son – From Sucker Punch Productions, one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games to-date.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Naughty Dog’s 2016 award winning game, including BAFTA’s 2017 “Best Game.”

God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, inFAMOUS: Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be available from October 1, 2019 until January 2, 2020. Each month, the service will add a refreshed selection of marquee games that will be available for a limited period. This marquee content is on top of the existing offering of popular evergreen titles that are added to PlayStation Now on a regular basis.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles