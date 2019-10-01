Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator T-800 DLC Trailer Released - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the trailer for the Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator T-800 DLC.

Here is an overview of the T-800:

Terminator T-800 is from the upcoming Skydance and Paramount Pictures film Terminator: Dark Fate. Featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator T-800 is the ultimate cyborg assassin, sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future. Terminator T-800 is nearly indestructible with superior technology, fighting skills, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

