Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden Announces Departure

PlayStation have revealed that Shawn Layden, their current chairman and former CEO of their American branch, will be stepping down from his role within the company.

It is with great emotion that we announce that Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will be departing SIE. His visionary leadership will be greatly missed. We wish him success in future endeavors and are deeply grateful for his years of service. Thanks for everything, Shawn! — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2019

Shawn had been with the company since 1987 starting in their communications department in Tokyo, before working his way through various positions. He had recently become known for his appearances at press conferences teasing upcoming remakes with his t-shirts (such as Crash Bandicoot and MediEvil), but equally he was at the centre of an increasing level of censorship at PlayStation and initial resistance to cross-play agreements with other console manufacturers.

A successor to Layden was not announced.

