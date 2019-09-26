Yaga Launches in November for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Breadcrumbs Interactive announced Yaga will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store in November.

Here is an overview of the game:

Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with incredible bad luck. Ivan is caught between a Tzar giving him impossible tasks, a mysterious witch who wants to manipulate him, and his grandma who wants him to find a wife. Start your journey in an action RPG where the story and characters react to the way you role-play your character.

Key Features:

Building a reputation through role-playing results in different interactions with villagers and NPCs, unlocking secrets, trading options, or bestowing game-changing curses or blessings upon the player character.

Pagan beliefs and superstitions are key to unlocking hidden secrets, getting house spirits on your side, or avoiding the powerful curses of unclean creatures.

Fateful Crossroads between levels allow the player to influence the difficulty, challenge and level generation of the game

Discover and combine lots of talismans and artifacts that change the player’s abilities and the gameplay

Craft and upgrade an arsenal of weapons and tools to aid you in your journeys.

Unique Soundtrack featuring underground folklore band Subcarpați.

