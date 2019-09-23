WB Games Montreal Teases A New Batman Game - News

WB Games Montreal via Twitter has teased it is developing a new Batman game. The studio previously developed Batman: Arkham Origins. The tweet features various symbols and the text "Capture the Knight."

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games MontrÃ©al (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

The last game in the Arkham series, Batman: Arkham Knight, released in June 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

