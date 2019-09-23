Borderlands 3 Shipped Over 5 Million Units in 5 Days - Sales

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 has shipped over five million units in its first five days. More than 70 percent of the sales for the game were digital copies. The game was also purchased by 50 percent more consumers than its predecessor, Borderlands 2.

The copies sold of Borderlands 3 helped push the overall revenue for the franchise over $1 billion, becoming just the second franchise in 2K history to reach this milestone.

“Borderlands 3’s incredibly successful launch is a result of the hard work and longstanding partnership between Gearbox Software and 2K,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We are immensely grateful to everyone who played a role in making the Borderlands series the global, pop culture phenomenon that it is today, including hundreds of developers at Gearbox and many who have made this their life’s work. We also want to thank the Borderlands community. Mayhem does not happen by itself, and their passion for the series is what drives us to make each game an amazing experience.”

Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

