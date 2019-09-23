Next Inside Xbox Set for Tomorrow, September 24 - News

Microsoft announced the next episode of Inside Xbox will take place tomorrow, September 24 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. You can watch it live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.





Here is an overview of what will be shown:

We’ve got a look at the upcoming single-player sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds, the latest on Project xCloud, an exclusive interview with Jon Bernthal on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the scoop on tickets for X019, coming to London on November 14, and you’re hearing it here first – Studio Wildcard’s Atlas is coming to Xbox and we’ll tell you everything you need to know! The episode will also feature DayZ, Hitman 2, Afterparty, Code Vein, Felix the Reaper, Children of Morta, the next round of Xbox Game Pass titles and more.



