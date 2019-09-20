Nintendo Switch Lite Available Now for $199 - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has officially released the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99. The handheld only version of the Switch is available in Turquoise, Gray and Yellow colors.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening has also been released alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.

"The introduction of Nintendo Switch Lite gives people the choice of a Nintendo Switch system that best fits their needs and personal play style," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With the simultaneous launch of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, today is a great day for newcomers and existing Nintendo Switch owners alike."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles