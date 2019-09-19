Borderlands 3 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Borderlands 4 has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8. NBA 2K20 is down one spot to second and Gears 5 is up one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Gears 5 Greedfall Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man Spyro Reignited Trilogy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Pro EvolutionSoccer 2020 Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

