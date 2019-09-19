Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha Release Date Announced for the West - News

Publisher NIS America announced Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on January 21, 2020 and January 24 in Europe.

