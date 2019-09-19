Neo Cab Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Chance Agency announced Neo Cab will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on October 3. It will cost $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch and $14.99 on Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hold on to humanity in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos. Your friend and only lifeline has gone missing; with no money and nowhere to stay, the only thing you can do is keep driving.

Meet people. Learn their stories. Stay human!

From the Neo Cab app, you’ll choose your passengers and navigate the city grid. Connect and converse with them as you drive to their destination. You’ll need to maintain your perfect rating to stay on the road. Balance your monetary needs and the needs of your passengers with your own emotional wellbeing. What’s more important: your mental health or your star rating?

As you discover the secrets of the city from the front seat of your cab, you may uncover more about the danger facing your friend Savy.

Each character you meet has their own story to tell, and secrets to share. Every choice you make affects your mood, and your mood will affect what choices are available to you.

This is an emotional survival game. Balance what feels right with what Lina needs to survive.

Key Features:

Connect with your pax – Find ways to connect with passengers. Each has their own story to tell.

– Find ways to connect with passengers. Each has their own story to tell. Uncover the secrets of Los Ojos – Lina’s best course for survival is to to keep driving. Piece together what has happened to Savy as you help Lina navigate the city grid.

– Lina’s best course for survival is to to keep driving. Piece together what has happened to Savy as you help Lina navigate the city grid. Balance your own emotional needs with that of your pax – Each passenger interaction will affect Lina’s mood and it’s up to you to manage their emotional well-being. Balance Lina’s monetary needs, the necessity for a five-star rating, and the needs of pax with what feels right.

– Each passenger interaction will affect Lina’s mood and it’s up to you to manage their emotional well-being. Balance Lina’s monetary needs, the necessity for a five-star rating, and the needs of pax with what feels right. Find your own route – Neo Cab features a branching narrative with pax stories written by Leigh Alexander, Kim Belair, Bruno Dias, Duncan Fyfe, Paula Rogers & Robin Sloan.

– Neo Cab features a branching narrative with pax stories written by Leigh Alexander, Kim Belair, Bruno Dias, Duncan Fyfe, Paula Rogers & Robin Sloan. Original soundtrack by Obfusc (Monument Valley, House of Cards).

