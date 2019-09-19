Dragon Quest Walk Tops 5 Million Downloads - News

Square Enix announced the free-to-play smartphone RPG, Dragon Quest Walk, has topped five million downloads since it launched on September 12.

Dragon Quest Walk is available now for iOS and Android in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.

