Get Your Heart Racing in New GRID Trailer

Codemasters has released a new trailer for GRID called Get Your Heart Racing.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

At launch, GRID will deliver non-stop race action across 104 events including challenges against Fernando Alonso and his FA Racing Esports team. Players will enter the GRID World Series ready to compete against long-time in-game rivals, Ravenwest. The competition and rivalry grow as you race wheel-to-wheel, muscling for position against opponents, and ultimately creating an on-track Nemesis who will stalk your every turn, waiting for their chance to take you down.

With accessibility and choice at its core, GRID players have access to four cities, eight circuits with over 80 racing routes. Featuring over 400 AI personalities ranging from calm to aggressive and measured to unpredictable, every race will feel unique and alive.

Set against the backdrop of a remixed version of “The Light” by Sophie and the Giants, the fast paced “Get Your Heart Racing” trailer accelerates to life with the Audi R8 1:1 battling the Honda CRX Mighty Mouse on the twisting point-to-point Okutama Sprint circuit. The action then jumps to traditional race circuits in Zhejiang, China, and Brands Hatch in the UK where our first Nemesis is created as the SRT Viper GTS-R and Chevrolet Corvette C7.R trade paint and jostle bumper-to-bumper to hold the racing line.

The trailer comes to a frenetic close showcasing the Prototype class as the Acura DPi and Cadillac DPi-V.R race through the streets of Shanghai at night, ultimately fading out with a climactic fight to the finish line.

GRID will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 11.

