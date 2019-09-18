eFootball PES 2020 Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Borderlands 3 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

eFootball PES 2020 (PS4) has debuted in second on the Japanese charts with sales of 58,624 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 15.

Borderlands 3 (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 36,036 units. Daemon X Machina (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 28,149 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 51,619 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 27,437 units, the 3DS sold 1,849 units. The Xbox One sold 97 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 42 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 74,165 (280,321) [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 58,624 (New) [PS4] Borderlands 3 (2K Games, 09/13/19) – 36,036 (New) [NSW] Daemon X Machina (Marvelous, 09/13/19) – 28,149 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,512 (614,809) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 11,042 (55,202) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,298 (3,254,114) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 8,884 (162,038) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,568 (2,449,023) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,051 (923,522)

