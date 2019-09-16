PS4 Sales Surpass 30 Million Units in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 483 Views
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter lifetime PlayStation 4 sales in the United States has surpassed 30 million units. This account for about 30 percent of the total sales of the PlayStation 4.
Other top markets for the PlayStation 4 includes 8.3 million units sold in Japan, 7.2 million units in Germany and 6.8 million units sold in the UK.
PlayStation 4 sell through in the US has now surpassed 30 million, with the market accounting for approximately 30% of total PS4 sales. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2019
Other top markets include:
Japan: 8.3m
Germany: 7.2m
UK: 6.8m pic.twitter.com/FfqxW9W96k
VGChartz over tracked the PS4 in the US then ? It's currently at 32,88 million