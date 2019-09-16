PS4 Sales Surpass 30 Million Units in the US

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 483 Views

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter lifetime PlayStation 4 sales in the United States has surpassed 30 million units. This account for about 30 percent of the total sales of the PlayStation 4.

Other top markets for the PlayStation 4 includes 8.3 million units sold in Japan, 7.2 million units in Germany and 6.8 million units sold in the UK.

SKMBlake
SKMBlake (35 minutes ago)

VGChartz over tracked the PS4 in the US then ? It's currently at 32,88 million

  • 0