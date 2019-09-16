PS4 Sales Surpass 30 Million Units in the US - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter lifetime PlayStation 4 sales in the United States has surpassed 30 million units. This account for about 30 percent of the total sales of the PlayStation 4.

Other top markets for the PlayStation 4 includes 8.3 million units sold in Japan, 7.2 million units in Germany and 6.8 million units sold in the UK.

