The Witcher Netflix Series Release Date Possibly Leaked - News

/ 443 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The release date for the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series might have possibly been leaked.

Netflix Netherlands via a post on Facebook and a tweet on Twitter, which has since been removed, consisted of a countdown to the number of days left until upcoming shows premiere. The countdown included 97 days until the release of The Witcher Netflix series. That would mean a release on December 17.





Thanks GameSpot.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles