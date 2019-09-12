GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Launches for iOS on October 29 - News

Developer CD Projekt RED the card game, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, will launch for iOS on October 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game on iOS combines the full feature set of the PC version with controls re-imagined for the touch interface. Progress and purchases are shared between iOS and PC (using GOG account), so players can easily switch platforms anytime. Additionally, on the most powerful iOS devices, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has built-in 4K textures.

Supported devices include iPhone 6S or newer (including iPhone 11), iPad Mini 4 and newer, iPad 5th generation and newer, iPad Air 2, and newer and all iPad Pro devices.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

