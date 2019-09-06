GreedFall Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders Games have released the launch trailer for GreedFall.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

GreedFall, the latest RPG from Spiders studio, invites you to forge your destiny on the uncharted island of Teer Fradee, when the game releases September 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Today, get a glimpse of its world, characters and secrets in the Release Date Announcement Trailer.

The old world is dying, and its weary population is plagued by a seemingly unstoppable disease. The only glimmer of hope lies in rumors that a cure may be found on the recently discovered island of Teer Fradee. Joining your cousin, governor Constantin D’Orsay, along with various factions with their own directives and hidden agendas, journey into a new world seeping with magic. Will you align yourself with one of the new colonies, or join the natives in their struggle for liberty?

Player freedom and choice are core to GreedFall, as your decisions will build friendships, break alliances, diffuse conflicts and shape the future of the island. Exploring a brave new frontier, your search for lost secrets will rely on more than just skill in combat. Everything, whether a dialogue option, choosing a stealthy approach, or even your choice of companion in a given situation may alter the outcome.

Greedfall will launch on September 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles