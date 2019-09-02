Astral Chain Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

Astral Chain has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending August 31. The game sold 36 percent better than Platinum Game's previous game, Nier Automata.

Wreckfest debuted in second place, which first released as a Steam Early Access title in 2014. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan debuted in third with sales just 258 units below Wreckfest. It also sold 61 percent fewer copies than Supermassive’s Until Dawn.

Control debuted in fourth place. It sold 59 percent fewer copies than the Xbox One exclusive Quantum Break.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Astral Chain Wreckfest The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Control Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Super Mario Maker 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Grand Theft Auto 5 The Division 2

