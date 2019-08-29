8 Exclusives Announced for Epic Games Store at PAX West 2019 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Epic Games announced at PAX West 2019 eight exclusive games coming to Epic Games Store. The eight games are Ooblets, No Straight Roads, Manifold Garden, Superliminal, Wattam, The Alto Collection, Airborne Kingdom, and The Eternal Cylinder.

View the announcement trailer below:

PAX West 2019 runs from August 30 to September 2 in Seattle, Washington.



