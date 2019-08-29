September 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for September 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for September are:

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – Hitman: The Complete First Season (normally $39.99)

From September 16 to October 15 – We Were Here (normally $4.99)

Xbox 360

From September 1 to 15 – Earth Defense Force 2025 (normally $49.99) (plays on Xbox One)

From September 16 to 30 – Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (normally $19.99) (plays on Xbox One)

