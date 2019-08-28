Caravan Stories Launches for PS4 in North America on September 10 - News

Developer Aiming announced the free-to-play fantasy MMORPG, Caravan Stories, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on September 10.

"We’ve poured years into perfecting the world of Caravan Stories,” said director Masahiko Takeuchi. "Our new release date gave us enough extra time to fine-tune the experience for adventurers to begin writing their stories. We’re eager to see the tales our players write with their friends as they begin their journeys through Iyarr."

The game is out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan and parts of Asia.

