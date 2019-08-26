Obakeidoro! Launches This Week in the West - News

Developer Free Style announced Obakeidoro! will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on August 29 for $19.99 / £16.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Simple to Play and Easy to Understand Game

Obakeidoro! is a game of tag that can be enjoyed by both adults and children alike. The game is set in a world where players can enjoy and even when they are not keen on horror settings.

Can You Escape in 3 Minutes?

Obakeidoro! is an asymmetric multiplayer game that is simple to play and easy to understand, as it’s based on the playground game of tag.

Rules of the Game: First of all, players will need to choose who will play the role of the ghost (one person), and who will play the people being chased (three people).

The ghost wins if the player is able to catch all three people and put them in jail within three minutes. The people win if at least one of them is able to avoid being caught within those three minutes.

The game was exhibited at the Japan Entertainment Festival (Zentame) in the summer of 2018, which was held near Gifu Station. Within two days, the game had been played by 600 people, spurring the creators on to further its development.

Subsequently, the game was exhibited at the BitSummit 7 Spirits event in June 2019, held at Miyako Messe in Kyoto. Obakeidoro! was one of the 102 exhibited games to be considered for the Popular Selection Award, based on the votes cast by visitors of the event.

