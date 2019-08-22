Some Distant Memory Announced for Switch and Steam - News

posted 3 days ago

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Galvanic Games have announced Some Distant Memory for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2019 for $12.99 / €9.99 / £9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Some Distant Memory is a story-heavy exploration game.

You play as the Professor, on a mission to find the sunken city of Houston. Things have been getting worse for the few surviving colonies of Earth as their resources dwindle and a corrupting algae bloom threatens all that remains. For years you’ve been systematically exploring the wastes without any sign of the ruins. Your main companions on your mission are ARORA, an AI who’s been humanity’s guiding lantern since the Collapse, and the Commander, an explorer newly charged with keeping you safe.

Everything changes when you fall into the ruins of an ancient house. As you explore, the memories of the people who lived there come to life with the help of ARORA’s Memory Reconstruction system. Uncover hints about what happened to civilization, discover strange artifacts, and discover the secrets of the family whose tomb you’ve raided.

And then find a way out.

Key Features:

A non-violent, character-driven story.

Lots of mysteries to uncover, from the cause of the fall of civilization, to the glitches of your computer, and the fates of the people who lived in the house centuries before.

A story that moves at your pace. Explore freely, discover new artifacts, and move onto the next chapter when you’re ready.

So many feelings. Discover stories of love, growth, loss, and grief as you explore the house and your relationships with ARORA and the commander.

A great soundtrack by Toytree (Amos Roddy), the composer for Strafe and the award-winning Kingdom, Kingdom: New Lands, and Kingdom: Two Crowns.

