Atelier Ryza Gets New Information on 4 Characters

New information on Atelier Ryza: The Queen of Eternal Darkness and the Secret Hideout introduces four new characters and the system. The information was released in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Read the information below:

Characters (name spellings not confirmed)

Ampel Vollmer (voiced by Hirofumi Nojima) – A wandering alchemist researching the ruins. He is renting out a house in Razenboden while investigating. While he is quite knowledgeable, due to certain events that occurred in the past, he is no longer able to use alchemy. He is a battle party member.

Bohs Brunnen (voiced by Yohei Azakami) – The only son of the Brunnen family, he is an influential man in Razenboden Village. He is arrogant and prideful, but wields great political power. He has both influence and intelligence.

Lumbar Dorun (voiced by Fukushi Ochiai) – A coward who is loyal to the strong. He is loyal to Bohs, and makes fun of Ryza and friends.

Moritz Brunnen (voiced by Ryota Takeuchi) – Bohs' father. Though he is good at what he does, he does not have a great reputation.

Systems

Gathering Point Synthesis – Create gathering points through synthesis.

Atelier Ryza: The Queen of Eternal Darkness and the Secret Hideout will launch for the Nintendo Switch nad PlayStation 4 on September 26 in Japan, and at a later date for Windows PC via Steam.

