Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Headed West Later This Year

SEGA announced Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE is headed to North America and Europe for iOS and Android in 2019. You can pre-register for the game now.

Here is an overview of the game:

Create Your Own Fist of the North Star Dream Team – Choose from the largest roster of playable characters in any Fist of the North Star game ever! Create your own personal dream team to play through the story with.

– Choose from the largest roster of playable characters in any Fist of the North Star game ever! Create your own personal dream team to play through the story with. Epic Action at Your Fingertips – Play fully-realized 3D battles with just a flick of your finger. Time your taps right to string together devastating combos.

– Play fully-realized 3D battles with just a flick of your finger. Time your taps right to string together devastating combos. Clash with Old Adversaries and Unleash Deadly Secret Techniques – Special Moves and Secret Techniques lifted directly from the pages of the original manga, now faithfully recreated in high-quality 3D graphics.

– Special Moves and Secret Techniques lifted directly from the pages of the original manga, now faithfully recreated in high-quality 3D graphics. High Quality CG Movie Scenes – Under the supervision of the original illustrator Tetsuo Hara, character illustration is done from scratch. Many famous scenes are revived with high quality movies.

