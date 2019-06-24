Report: Fortnite Earned $203 Million in Digital Revenue in May 2019 - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Epic Games' Fortnite earned $203 million in digital revenue in May 2019 across all platforms, according to a report from research firm SuperData. This is an increase over April 2019, however, this is down 36 percent when compared to May 2018. Video game consoles account for the largest share of players and revenue.

The worldwide digital spending on games dropped four percent in May 2019, driven by a six percent decrease in mobile revenue. However, the drop off in Fortnite revenue helped drag down sales on consoles and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

