EA CEO and Executives Took No Performance Bonuses in Fiscal Year 2019

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson and executives took no performance bonuses for the 2019 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2019.

"Our CEO and his staff requested that they receive no performance cash bonus award for fiscal 2019," reads a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.





The reason they didn't take a bonus was due to the performance of game sales that did not meet the expectations of the company.

"Fiscal 2019 was a year of intense competition in the video game industry. While there were many achievements this year that we are proud of, after generating strong financial results and robust stockholder returns from fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2018, we did not perform to our expectations during fiscal 2019. Given the Company’s fiscal 2019 financial performance, and in order to maintain alignment with our pay-for-performance executive compensation philosophy."

