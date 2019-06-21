New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Super Mario Maker 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 35 minutes ago / 105 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 24
- Devil May Cry
- Asuran Tales: Trials
June 25
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- We. The Revolution
- Super Neptunia RPG
June 27
- MotoGP 19
- Goonya Fighter
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land
- Human Rocket Person
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing
- Furwind
- War Tech Fighters
- Dandy Dungeon - Legend of Brave Yamada -
- Graveyard Keeper
- Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling
- Neopara Vol. 3
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive
- Lines X
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Epic Astro Story
- Rain City
- Bitlogic - A Cyberpunk Arcade Adventure
- Q-YO Blaster
June 28
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Rally Rock 'N Racing
- Headball Soccer Deluxe
- Real Drift Racing
- Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition
- Maddening Euphoria
- Another Sight
