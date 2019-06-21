New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Super Mario Maker 2 - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 24

Devil May Cry

Asuran Tales: Trials

June 25

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

We. The Revolution

Super Neptunia RPG

June 27

MotoGP 19

Goonya Fighter

SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land

Human Rocket Person

SEGA AGES Virtua Racing

Furwind

War Tech Fighters

Dandy Dungeon - Legend of Brave Yamada -

Graveyard Keeper

Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling

Neopara Vol. 3

Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive

Lines X

Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love

Epic Astro Story

Rain City

Bitlogic - A Cyberpunk Arcade Adventure

Q-YO Blaster

June 28

Super Mario Maker 2

Rally Rock 'N Racing

Headball Soccer Deluxe

Real Drift Racing

Spell Casting: Purrfectly Portable Edition

Maddening Euphoria

Another Sight

