Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the Australian Charts for Another Week - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has once again topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 16. Marvel's Spider-Man and Fallout 76 remain in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Marvel's Spider-Man Fallout 76 The Last of Us Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Days Gone God of War Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

