NHL 20 Launches September 13

EA Sports has announced its annual hockey game, NHL 20, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on September 13. Anyone who pre-orders it will get early access to the game three days early, starting September 10. EA Sports also revealed Auston Matthews will be the global cover star.

In EA SPORTS™ NHLⓇ 20, your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat. A new broadcast package celebrates your biggest plays as you take on all-new game modes, including the new winner-take-all Eliminator mode where you play solo or team up with friends to take down the competition.

