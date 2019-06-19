Mortal Kombat 11 And Days Gone Top the US Charts for May 2019, Rage 2 Debuts in 4th - Sales

/ 445 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in May 2019, according to figures from NPD. Overall spending on hardware dropped 20 percent year-on-year to $149 million, while spending on software decreased 11 percent to $641 million.

Mortal Kombat 11 was the best-selling game in the US for the month in terms of dollars and is now the best-selling game of 2019 to date. The second month sales of the game were nearly double that of any other game in the series. Days Gone was the second best-selling game in May and is now the eighth best-selling game of 2019.

Rage 2 debuted in fourth place as it saw a release halfway through the month on May 14. However, Bethesda Softworks does not share digital sales with NPD. It is possible the game would have debuted higher if it did include digital figures.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in February 2019 in terms of dollars:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Total War: Three Kingdoms Rage 2* Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II MLB 19: The Show Minecraft** NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8* Tom Clancy’s The Division 2** Call of Duty: Black Ops 4** New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Marvel’s Spider-Man The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Team Sonic Racing Yoshi’s Crafted World*

*No digital sales

*No PC digital sales

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2** Anthem** Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for May 2019:

Xbox One Mortal Kombat 11 Rage 2* Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K19 Minecraft Forza Horizon 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege PlayStation 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Rage 2* Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Mortal Kombat 11 Yoshi’s Crafted World* Super Mario Party* Super Mario Odyssey* Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu* Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee* Nintendo 3DS Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Detective Pikachu* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D* Super Mario Maker* Mario Kart 7* Super Smash Bros.* Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn* Luigi’s Mansion* Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey*

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles