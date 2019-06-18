NPD Analyst: Switch Hardware Sales Currently Leading the US Market in 2019 - Sales

Video game industry analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella took to Twitter to announce the Nintendo Switch is currently leading the hardware sales market in the US, beating out the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He also announced Nintendo is the top-selling publisher.

Switch is going to have one heck of a good 2019... and beyond. Letting people play their games wherever, whenever, without a required internet connection, with tons of content appealing to every gaming segment. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 11, 2019

Switch hardware sales are currently leading the US market in a big way, Nintendo is the leading software publisher, and neither of these facts show any signs of slowing anytime soon. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 11, 2019

Tell ya what, if we see some kind of console arms race of $500+ boxes, multiple sub services and highest end internet required... well then I'd feel even better about Nintendo continuing to lead than I do now. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 16, 2019

