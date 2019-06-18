NPD Analyst: Switch Hardware Sales Currently Leading the US Market in 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 35 minutes ago / 496 Views
Video game industry analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella took to Twitter to announce the Nintendo Switch is currently leading the hardware sales market in the US, beating out the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He also announced Nintendo is the top-selling publisher.
Switch is going to have one heck of a good 2019... and beyond. Letting people play their games wherever, whenever, without a required internet connection, with tons of content appealing to every gaming segment.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 11, 2019
Switch hardware sales are currently leading the US market in a big way, Nintendo is the leading software publisher, and neither of these facts show any signs of slowing anytime soon.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 11, 2019
Tell ya what, if we see some kind of console arms race of $500+ boxes, multiple sub services and highest end internet required... well then I'd feel even better about Nintendo continuing to lead than I do now.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 16, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
Well, that's slightly misleading. You should specify it is for 2019, not overall. As for Matt's statement, it's not unusual for an older console to still lead for a bit before the new consoles gain their footing. Of course, I doubt they'll perform as poorly out of the gate as he insinuates.
Whoao...These people are so brillant and smart. We really need them to know the truth... I will probably touch myself later today in reading again her twitts.