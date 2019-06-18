Quantcast
NPD Analyst: Switch Hardware Sales Currently Leading the US Market in 2019 - VGChartz
NPD Analyst: Switch Hardware Sales Currently Leading the US Market in 2019

NPD Analyst: Switch Hardware Sales Currently Leading the US Market in 2019 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 35 minutes ago / 496 Views

Video game industry analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella took to Twitter to announce the Nintendo Switch is currently leading the hardware sales market in the US, beating out the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He also announced Nintendo is the top-selling publisher. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

thismeintiel
thismeintiel (1 hour ago)

Well, that's slightly misleading. You should specify it is for 2019, not overall. As for Matt's statement, it's not unusual for an older console to still lead for a bit before the new consoles gain their footing. Of course, I doubt they'll perform as poorly out of the gate as he insinuates.

  • 0
Amnesia
Amnesia (48 minutes ago)

Whoao...These people are so brillant and smart. We really need them to know the truth... I will probably touch myself later today in reading again her twitts.

  • -4