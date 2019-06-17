Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Will Contain 'Several Very Large and Wide Expansive Areas' - News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot producer Hara Ryosuke in an interview with DualShockers revealed it will not be an open world game, however, it will contain several large areas to explore.

"I kind of want to mention I don’t think this is a true open world in the way we’ve kind of come to understand the definition of an open world today," said Ryosuke. "There are several very large and wide expansive areas or zones if you will where you can experience different sagas of the Goku story. They’ll be unlocked as you progress through the narrative.

"To kind of give you a visual sense of how this is going to work; when you played the demo you saw that one area that Goku was interacting and progressing the story in. If you continue to ascend you’ll zoom out into this world map interface. From which point you choose an area and dive into that. So that’s how the areas and zones are connected."

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an all-new action RPG (role-playing-game) that will take players on the most accurate, dramatic, and epic telling of the Dragon Ball Z canon storyline—the story of Kakarot—the Saiyan better known as Goku.

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2; the game tells the legendary story of Dragon Ball Z, taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the Dragon Ball Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

Key Features:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, ﬂfly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2020.

