343 Industries: 'E3 2020 Will be a Big Moment for Halo: Infinite'

Microsoft and 343 Industries at E3 2019 showcased a new trailer for Halo: Infinite and announced the game will launch in holiday 2020 for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and the recently announced next generation Xbox console, Project Scarlett, as a launch game.

The trailer similar to the E3 2018 announcement trailer of the game did not showcase any gameplay. 343 Industries Studio Director Chris Lee in a Halo Waypoint said that "E3 2020 will be a big moment for Halo Infinite."





"Bringing a game to life is incredibly challenging and moments like this, sharing our vision, mean so much to us. I know that many of you will want to see and know more about Halo Infinite and I am excited to share more of our experience with you in the future. As I said last year, we’d love to hear what you think, and we still intend to support an early flighting program that will give you a way to play the game and provide feedback that will directly impact decisions we make for launch and into the future. We aren’t ready to kick this off yet, but you will certainly hear about it when we’re ready to welcome you to the program!

"As for what’s next, E3 2020 will be a big moment for Halo Infinite. Until we reach that destination in 2020, we’ll continue to embrace the mystery and wonder of Halo and the endless opportunity and potential of this engine, this hardware and, most of all, this team."

Halo: Infinite will launch in holiday 2020 for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Project Scarlett.

