The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Gameplay Featured on the Nintendo Treehouse - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased gameplay footage of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics.

Here is an overview of the game:

In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, lead the heroic Gelfling to restore light to the world of Thra! Experience everything the fantasy world has to offer by playing through–and going beyond–the events of the Netflix series. Encounter never-seen-before playable characters, stories, and environments.

Over the course of 80 unique turn-based campaign battles taking place across the lands of Thra, recruit new allies and customize their forces by assigning them jobs and outfitting them with new equipment.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.

