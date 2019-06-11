Heroland Headed West This Fall for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Heroland will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this fall in North America and Europe.

Do you have what it takes to work at Heroland? Must be able to explore dungeons and assist all manner of customers, no matter how outrageous their requests...and yes, that includes Elric, Prince of Knowble's request to defeat the Dark Lord. Look out for Heroland in 2019. #E32019 pic.twitter.com/XEumjIuh12 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) June 11, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Put on your nostalgia goggles for this single-player RPG about a theme park where guests can explore dungeons, beat up baddies, and become legendary heroes—while the player assists from the sidelines as a tour guide! Released in Japan as Work x Work, this tale of princes and pixels is told by over 20 quirky characters, including overzealous knights, an irascible otter, and… *checks notes* man-eating broccoli? When the Dark Lord’s monsters are also your coworkers, it’s hard to draw the line between work and play! Directed by Takahiro Yamane (Fantasy Life), written by Nobuyuki Inoue (Legend of Mana), set in a colorful 2D world created by Nobuhiro Imagawa (Mother 3, Legend of Mana), and jam-packed with Tsukasa Masuko’s (Shin Megami Tensei) whimsical tunes, this adventure is one that cannot be forgotten!

