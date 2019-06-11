Nintendo Switch Trailer Features E3 2019 Software Lineup - News

Nintendo has released a new montage video that features the E3 2019 software lineup of games for the Nintendo Switch.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

Check out these incredible additions to the Nintendo Switch lineup with games like Luigi's Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Witcher: Wild Hunt, and more!

