No More Heroes III Confirmed at E3 2019 Nintendo Direct - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Suba51 during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct announced No More Heroes III for the Nintendo Switch with a trailer of the game.

View the reveal trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced a 2020 release date for No More Heroes III, a brand new entry in the No More Heroes franchise exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, during Nintendo’s E3 2019 Nintendo Direct video presentation. Taking place ten years after the original No More Heroes, No More Heroes III follows Travis Touchdown as he returns to his former home of Santa Destroy. There he encounters a huge artificial metropolis floating in the sea, and a mysterious flying object high above the city. What crazy dangerous assassins will he have to face in this strange new world?

”After the Nintendo Switch unveiling conference in 2017, we released Travis Strikes Again this year, and now we are finally able to make the dream of No More Heroes III a reality,” says director Goichi Suda, or Suda51. “We’re working hard on development day in and day out to ensure that NMHIII goes above and beyond the expectations of all the fans who have been waiting for the game for so long, and we’re going to be rolling it out in 2020. May the Switch be with you!”

In addition to Robin Atkin Downes and Paula Tiso returning to their roles as Travis Touchdown and Sylvia Christel, No More Heroes III features an all-new original score composed by musician and actor Nobuaki Kaneko of the band RIZE.

No More Heroes III is scheduled for an exclusive Nintendo Switch release in 2020. Please stay tuned for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles