Puzzle & Dragons Gold Announced for Switch - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

GungHo Online Entertainment in the latest issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic has announced Puzzle & Dragons Gold for Switch.

At this point only a release in Japan has been confirmed. No other information on the game was announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

