War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Headed West

Square Enix announced at its E3 2019 press conference War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is coming to iOS and Android in North America and Europe.

View the announcement trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Born from the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius universe, players will navigate a variety of battlefields, strategize their attack against enemy forces, and even summon powerful Espers to turn the tide of battle.

