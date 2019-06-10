Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Ubisoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced three-player tactical cooperative first-person shooter, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in early 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set several years into the future of the Rainbow Six Universe, Rainbow Six Quarantine takes the tactical action that the series is known for and sets it against the backdrop of an entirely new co-op campaign. When a mutated alien parasite starts infecting human hosts, it’s up to the Operators of Team Rainbow to stop the deadly threat before time runs out.

Created by Ubisoft Montreal, and a dedicated new team comprised of developers from For Honor, Ghost Recon, and more, Rainbow Six Quarantine aims to create a chaotic, intense, and unpredictable co-op, player-versus-enemy experience. Players will band together with two other teammates and storm into quarantine zones around the country in an effort to turn the tide for humanity.

