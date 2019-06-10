Watch Dogs: Legion Release Date Revealed - News

Ubisoft announced during its E3 2019 press conference Watch Dogs: Legion will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia on March 6, 2020.

View trailers of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Key Features:

Play as Anyone – Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance: from an MI6 agent to a tough bareknuckle fighter, a brilliant hacker or an illegal street-racer, a rising football star or an inconspicuous old lady… Anyone you see can join your team and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset.

– Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance: from an MI6 agent to a tough bareknuckle fighter, a brilliant hacker or an illegal street-racer, a rising football star or an inconspicuous old lady… Anyone you see can join your team and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset. Customize Your Recruits – Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks.

– Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks. Hacking is Your Weapon – Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure. Hijack armed combat drones, deploy stealthy spider-bots, covertly take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak, and much more.

– Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure. Hijack armed combat drones, deploy stealthy spider-bots, covertly take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak, and much more. Total Freedom, Real Consequences – Play the game the way you want. A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed.

– Play the game the way you want. A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed. Open-World London – Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye – and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art.

– Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye – and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art. Team Up with Friends – Bring your team online and join forces with up to three friends as you freely explore the world together or take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online modes, rewards, and themed events.

