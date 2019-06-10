Quantcast
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 348 Views

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter for the PlayStation 4. It will release in November on the Limited Run Games store.

1 Comments

Echo_Djinn
Echo_Djinn (8 hours ago)

Wooooo! Bounty Hunter is one of the greatest Star Wars games out there!

