Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for PS4 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter for the PlayStation 4. It will release in November on the Limited Run Games store.

We'll be kicking off our collaboration with Lucasfilm Games on Friday, June 28 with STAR WARSâ„˘: Bounty Hunter (PS4) and STAR WARSâ„˘ (NES, GameBoy). Limited quantity Standard and Collector's Editions go on sale on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo in two batches at 10am & 6pm EDT that day. pic.twitter.com/L5C6leScCF — Limited Run @E3 (@LimitedRunGames) June 10, 2019

