RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Headed to Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android in 2020 - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Desk Works announced RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will launch for the Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android in 2020.

View the E3 2019 trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

School’s out! Meet us in an empty classroom for a grand adventure with a young aspiring game developer and his very own RPG. You’re sure to be dazzled by his hand-drawn creations as you journey into the surprising and magical world of imagination! Forget about homework! Come play RPG Time: The Legend of Wrightwith us!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles