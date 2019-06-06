GreedFall Launches in September for PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders Games announced GreedFall will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in September.

Today’s trailer dives into GreedFall’s epic story and setting, as settlers, mercenaries and treasure hunters depart the old continent to converge on a remote island seeping with magic—rumored to be filled with riches and lost secrets. On the hunt for a cure to save your home continent from a devastating disease, you find yourself in the middle of ever-increasing tensions between the invading settlers and the local natives protected by supernatural Guardians, manifestation of the island’s magic.

You can progress and succeed in quests through a multitude of paths. Whether utilizing combat, diplomacy or deception, the way you reach your objectives depends on your choices and how you choose to develop your character. The island of GreedFall is a living, ever-evolving world. Your actions, from seemingly trivial choices to the most important political decisions, will influence its course and, ultimately, shape your story.

