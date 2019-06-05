Dragon Star Varnir Headed to Steam This Summer - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Dragon Star Varnir is headed to Windows PC via Steam this summer.

Here is an overview of the trailer:

The overview trailer touches upon Zephy’s journey to lift the curse placed upon the Witches of Varneria and revisits the pillars of 3-Tiered Battles, including the Devour, Dragon Awakening, and Dragon Core Systems.

Zephy, tasked with hunting witches, soon finds his own fate intertwined with his former enemies. Fight against dragons in turn-based, midair combat, using tiers, transformations, and more to weaken them and devour their abilities! The fate of three witches is in your hands—will you choose to save them or sacrifice them to gain items and skills? Your decisions will change the course of the game!

Dragon Star Varnir will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on June 11 and in Europe on June 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles