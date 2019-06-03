Otomate Reveals 6 New Titles and 3 Ports for Switch - News

Idea Factory Otomate brand announced six new titles and three ports for the Nintendo Switch. Three existing games will also be getting updates.

Read the overview of some of the games below via Gematsu:

Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful White World / Wonderful Black World (Switch)

The first title from Otomate sub-brand QuinRose reborn, this is illustrated by Mamenosuke Fujimaru, written by Kou Satsuki, and features a theme song sung by Hisano and composed by Mari.

Amnesia for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

A port of the December 2013-released PS Vita title Amnesia V Edition. A memory loss x suspsense x mystery game with character design and illustrations by Mai Hanamura, and featuring voice actors Tetsuya Kakihara, Kishou Taniyama, Akira Ishida, Satoshi Hino, and Kouki Miyata. Launches September 12 in Japan.

Amnesia Later x Crowd for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

A port of the October 2014-released PS Vita title Amnesia Later x Crowd V Edition. Two fan discs in one. Featuring voice actors Tetsuya Kakihara, Kishou Taniyama, Akira Ishida, Satoshi Hino, Kouki Miyata, and Hiromi Igarashi. Launches October 3 in Japan.

Birushana Sensa: Genpei Hika Musou (Switch)

Otomate x RED. The curtain rises on a new Genpei War, directed by Ai Itou, with main character designs by Kouji Haneda, theme song by Amatsuki, and featuring voice actors Makoto Furukawa, Jun Fukuyama, Kengo Kawanishi, Yuuichirou Umehara, and Soma Saito.

