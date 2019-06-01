New PlayStation Releases Next Week - The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II, MotoGP 19 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Effie, PS4 — Digital

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Legend of the Tetrarchs, PS4 — Digital

MotoGP 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Neon Junction, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

PixARK, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Refunct, PS4 — Digital

The Savior’s Gang, PS4 — Digital

Stunt Kite Party, PS4 — Digital

Super Blood Hockey, PS4 — Digital

Super Skelemania, PS4 — Digital

Toki – Juju Densetsu, PS4 — Digital

Warhammer: Chaosbane, PS4 — Digital

Word Wheel by Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)



