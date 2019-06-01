E3 Coliseum 2019 Schedule Revealed - News

The Entertainment Software Association has revealed the stage schedule for E3 Coliseum 2019. It is a series of panels, conversations and other special events produced by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley.





Read the complete schedule below:

June 11

10:00 a.m. – Gears 5 – Join The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson for an inside look at Gears 5, coming later this year to Xbox and PC from Xbox Game Studios.

11:00 a.m. – Borderlands 3: Making the Mayhem – Join the Borderlands 3 development team from Gearbox Software for an in-depth conversation about the long-awaited new entry in the blockbuster loot shooter franchise. The team will share insights and behind-the-scenes stories about the making of Borderlands 3, and share more details on what fans can expect when the game launches on September 13.

12:00 p.m. – The Future of Bungie and Destiny 2 – Geoff Keighley sits down with some of the Bungie development team to talk about being an independent studio for the second time and what the future looks like for the studio and Destiny 2.

12:30 – Dying Light 2 – Techland returns to E3 to showcase what’s new in Dying Light 2, the bold sequel to the award-winning open world first person survival horror action-adventure video game and the studio’s most ambitious project to date. Join Techland’s Lead Designer Tymon Smektała and Narrative Designer Chris Avellone for a look at Dying Light 2‘s fresh gameplay and new insights on the game’s story, characters, open world and how player choices can have a huge impact on the game’s narrative and overall experience.

1:00 p.m. – Marvel’s Avengers Showcase – Join Crystal Dynamics and Marvel Games for a Panel about Marvel’s The Avengers.

2:30 p.m. – The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan: Putting Fear Back into Games – Join actor Shawn Ashmore (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and producer Tom Heaton (Supermassive Games) for a discussion about the upcoming horror game The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

3:00 p.m. – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Join the Infinity Ward team for a panel discussing the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Call of Dutyfranchise.

3:30 p.m. – Ubisoft TBA – Ubisoft will take the stage at the E3 Coliseum to discuss some exciting topics.

4:00 p.m. – DOOM Eternal: A Conversation on Gameplay and Design – Join id Software for an exclusive talk that breaks down the gameplay and design of DOOM Eternal, the next entry in the groundbreaking franchise.

5:00 p.m. – Respawn Entertainment: A Conversation – Join Respawn Entertainment as they discuss the studios creative drive, what makes a Respawn game a Respawn game, and why their logo is the braille letter “R”. Featuring Vince Zampella (head of Respawn Entertainment), Stig Asmussen (game director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Respawn Entertainment), and Drew McCoy (executive producer of Apex Legends at Respawn Entertainment).

5:30 p.m. – The Strength of Fighting Games in eSports – What makes a fighting game a great esports title, and where is fighting esports headed next? Join Bandai-Namco for a look at the future of fighting games.

6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: 30 Years of Video Games and Jokes About Video Games – Join the producers and writers of The Simpsons for a look back at 30 years of The Simpsons and video games. From Konami’s classic arcade game to Hit and Run to Tapped Out, and yes, even The Simpsons Wrestling, no Simpsons game is off limits! Plus, hear the stories behind famous video game references in the show, like The Simpsons visit to the E4 video game convention and the esports inspired episode, “E My Sports.”

June 12

10:00 a.m. – CD Projekt RED: The Past, Present, and Future – Co-founder and Joint CEO CD Projekt CEO Marcin Iwinski in conversation with The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley about the past, present and future of CD Projekt RED, including . Featuring Marcin Iwinski (CD Projekt RED co-founder and joint CEO) and moderator Geoff Keighley (producer of The Game Awards).

10:30 a.m. – Global Gaming Crisis – The Global Gaming Citizens program, first introduced by Facebook Gaming at The Game Awards 2018, shares inspiring stories of people using the power of games to build community and bring about positive change in the world. Join us at E3 Coliseum 2019 as we induct two new citizens into the program and share their stories to help build the global gaming community.

11:30 a.m. – Building the Future of Sports and Mobile Games – Join NFL legend Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson, World Champion streamer Voyboy and Y! Sports host Liz Loza for a lively conversation about the intersection of sports and gaming. The NFL is embarking upon their 100th season and celebrating an innovation partnership with Verizon as the two announce the 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge — an unprecedented opportunity for game developers across the United States to build a mobile game to debut at Super Bowl LIV!

12:00 p.m. – Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games – How do you take a mega hit show like Stranger Things and translate it into a gaming experience that’s infused with the same authenticity, nostalgia and heart that fans have come to love? Join creatives and game developers for a discussion on bridging the worlds of original series and gaming—with a few surprises in store!

1:00 p.m. – Vader Immortal: Discover the Dark Side – Join key creators at ILMxLAB to hear how they turned virtual reality to the dark side in Vader Immortal – A Star Wars VR Series. Mohen Leo (narrative designer) and Jose Perez III (lead experience designer) will share what it takes to bring a new Star Wars story to this immersive platform.

2:00 p.m. – Rocket League – Join the Psyonix team as they discuss Rocket League’s upcoming in-game event—the largest in the game’s four-year history!

3:00 p.m. – Xbox TBA – The Xbox team will take the stage at the E3 Coliseum to discuss some exciting topics.

3:30 p.m. – Xbox Game Studios: One Year Later – Matt Booty, corporate vice president of Xbox Game Studios, reflects on the growth of the organization following the addition of seven new studios last year. Joined by, Dom Matthews (Ninja Theory), Feargus Urquhart (Obsidian Entertainment), and Shannon Loftis (Age of Empires), the discussion will go under the hood with the game development organization for Microsoft.

4:30 p.m. – From “AAA” to Indie: Midwinter Presents Scavengers – Join leaders from new studio Midwinter Entertainment as they explore their journey from AAA to indie and discuss their first project, Scavengers. Midwinter founders Josh Holmes, Daryl Anselmo, Fredrik Persson and Community Manager Carlos Rodela host an exciting discussion, reveal first gameplay footage, then take your questions about “Scavengers,” the upcoming third-person multiplayer survival shooter where “co-opetition” is the name of the game.

5:00 p.m. – Jablinksi Games Live! – You watch them every week on YouTube, and now Jack Black, Sammy Black, and Taylor Stephens bring Jablinski Games live to E3! Expect talk of games, food, life and more. And maybe a working Elgato. Maybe. Featuring Jack Black, Sammy Black, and Taylor Stephens.

6:00 p.m. – Psychonauts 2 – It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: A real live, actual gameplay demo of the long awaited Psychonauts 2! Join Psychonauts creator Tim Schafer and special guest Jack Black for the first extended look at Psychonauts 2. Plus some other psychic surprises! Featuring Jack Black and Tim Schafer (president of Double Fine Productions).

June 13

10:00 am. – Minecraft: The Next 10 Years – Building on Minecraft’s 10-year anniversary in May, the team will discuss how Minecraft is charting its future. The franchise has continued to grow its player base, platform availability and game content, undergone an acquisition by Microsoft, and has been one of the first to release cross-platform play during this time, but the question always remains – what’s next? With exciting new projects on the horizon such as Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Earth, we’d like the share insight into how to maintain and evolve upon one of gaming’s biggest phenomenon.

10:30 a.m. – Darksiders: Action Adventure Evolved – A discussion about the inception of the Darksidersuniverse and where it’s headed next. This panel will coincide with the E3 2019 unveil of a brand new Darksiders game that takes the franchise in a fresh direction. This is a panel discussion about the art and business of creating and maintaining an action adventure franchise rich in-game and corporate lore.

11:30 a.m. – Gaming Inside the Story: Single-Player Narrative in VR, Hosted by Troy Baker – Join us for a conversation on single-player narrative and its evolution in gaming. Drawing on insights from their various roles as game developer, creative director, publisher, and voice actor, Jason, Ru, and Troy will reflect on how virtual reality is reimagining the genre with breakthrough titles like Lone Echo and the upcoming sequel, Lone Echo II.

1:00 p.m. – On Justin Roiland’s Trover Saves the Universe and Squanch Games – Join the co-creator of Rick and Morty and co-founder of Squanch Games Justin Roiland, Squanch Games co-founder Tanya Watson and others from team as they share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the studio’s just-released comedy action game Trover Saves the Universe as well as a look at what the future holds for Trover…

2:00 p.m. – Ubisoft TBA – The Ubisoft team will take the stage at the E3 Coliseum to discuss some exciting topics.

3:00 p.m. – The Outer Worlds: An Inside Look – Obsidian Entertainment have created incredible worlds and unforgettable experiences in RPGs for over 15 years. Join members of the development team as they provide the first public look at the E3 presentation for The Outer Worlds, their upcoming single-player sci-fi RPG published by Private Division.

4:30 p.m. – Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Behind the Scenes – Following an incredible reveal at The Game Awards last year, creative director Patrice Désilets presents Geoff Keighley with a closer look at Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, the upcoming open-world survival game from his new independent development studio Panache Digital Games and publishing partner Private Division.

